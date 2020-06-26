Rent Calculator
6059 Polonius Ct
Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:46 AM
6059 Polonius Ct
6059 Polonius Court
No Longer Available
Location
6059 Polonius Court, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Polonius Court Rental - Property Id: 126444
Nice 4 bedroom home with finished basement and fenced backyard for ready-to-move-in condition! Brand new laminate flooring in main level! Stainless steel kitchen appliances included.
Theatre room in basement!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126444
Property Id 126444
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4930356)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6059 Polonius Ct have any available units?
6059 Polonius Ct doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6059 Polonius Ct have?
Some of 6059 Polonius Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 6059 Polonius Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6059 Polonius Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6059 Polonius Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6059 Polonius Ct is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6059 Polonius Ct offer parking?
No, 6059 Polonius Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6059 Polonius Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6059 Polonius Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6059 Polonius Ct have a pool?
No, 6059 Polonius Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6059 Polonius Ct have accessible units?
No, 6059 Polonius Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6059 Polonius Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6059 Polonius Ct has units with dishwashers.
