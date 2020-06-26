All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6059 Polonius Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6059 Polonius Ct
Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:46 AM

6059 Polonius Ct

6059 Polonius Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6059 Polonius Court, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Polonius Court Rental - Property Id: 126444

Nice 4 bedroom home with finished basement and fenced backyard for ready-to-move-in condition! Brand new laminate flooring in main level! Stainless steel kitchen appliances included.

Theatre room in basement!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126444
Property Id 126444

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4930356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6059 Polonius Ct have any available units?
6059 Polonius Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6059 Polonius Ct have?
Some of 6059 Polonius Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6059 Polonius Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6059 Polonius Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6059 Polonius Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6059 Polonius Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6059 Polonius Ct offer parking?
No, 6059 Polonius Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6059 Polonius Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6059 Polonius Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6059 Polonius Ct have a pool?
No, 6059 Polonius Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6059 Polonius Ct have accessible units?
No, 6059 Polonius Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6059 Polonius Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6059 Polonius Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College