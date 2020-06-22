6059 dickson Unit 4

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

GREAT TWO BEDROOM SPACIOUS - This second floor, two bedroom apartment is perfect! Newly renovated, clean, and quiet, this two bed/1 bath is ready for move in. Washer/ Dryer Connections!



Tenant pays electric and gas services. Water and Trash are included in the rent.



Rental requirements:

* Income must be 3 times the rent or greater.

* 2 years of residential history reviewed

* 2 years of consistent employment

* NO EVICTIONS in the past 5 years

* No Violent criminal convictions



To schedule a viewing for this house, please visit our website at www.wemanageindy.com and complete an application!



We do not accept Section 8



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3552186)