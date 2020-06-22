6059 dickson Unit 4

Amenities
GREAT TWO BEDROOM SPACIOUS - This second floor, two bedroom apartment is perfect! Newly renovated, clean, and quiet, this two bed/1 bath is ready for move in. Washer/ Dryer Connections!
Tenant pays electric and gas services. Water and Trash are included in the rent.
Rental requirements:
* Income must be 3 times the rent or greater.
* 2 years of residential history reviewed
* 2 years of consistent employment
* NO EVICTIONS in the past 5 years
* No Violent criminal convictions
We do not accept Section 8
No Pets Allowed
