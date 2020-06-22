All apartments in Indianapolis
6059 dickson Unit 4

6059 Dickson Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6059 Dickson Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
GREAT TWO BEDROOM SPACIOUS - This second floor, two bedroom apartment is perfect! Newly renovated, clean, and quiet, this two bed/1 bath is ready for move in. Washer/ Dryer Connections!

Tenant pays electric and gas services. Water and Trash are included in the rent.

Rental requirements:
* Income must be 3 times the rent or greater.
* 2 years of residential history reviewed
* 2 years of consistent employment
* NO EVICTIONS in the past 5 years
* No Violent criminal convictions

To schedule a viewing for this house, please visit our website at www.wemanageindy.com and complete an application!

We do not accept Section 8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3552186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6059 dickson Unit 4 have any available units?
6059 dickson Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6059 dickson Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
6059 dickson Unit 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6059 dickson Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 6059 dickson Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6059 dickson Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 6059 dickson Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 6059 dickson Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6059 dickson Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6059 dickson Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 6059 dickson Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 6059 dickson Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 6059 dickson Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 6059 dickson Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6059 dickson Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6059 dickson Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6059 dickson Unit 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
