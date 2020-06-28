6051 Laurel Hall Dr Apt 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP: N Arlington & E 56th

Duplex home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms

Other Features include: , Community Washer/Dryer, unfinished basement



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove/Oven, Refridgerator



CENTRAL AIR: NO



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required.



PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)



UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up



Tenant Pays: All Utilities except water

**owner pays for water*



For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com