Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:40 AM

6051 Laurel Hall Dr Apt 4

Location

6051 Laurel Hall Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP: N Arlington & E 56th
Duplex home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms
Other Features include: , Community Washer/Dryer, unfinished basement

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove/Oven, Refridgerator

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required.

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up

Tenant Pays: All Utilities except water
**owner pays for water*

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6051 Laurel Hall Dr Apt 4 have any available units?
6051 Laurel Hall Dr Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6051 Laurel Hall Dr Apt 4 have?
Some of 6051 Laurel Hall Dr Apt 4's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6051 Laurel Hall Dr Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
6051 Laurel Hall Dr Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6051 Laurel Hall Dr Apt 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6051 Laurel Hall Dr Apt 4 is pet friendly.
Does 6051 Laurel Hall Dr Apt 4 offer parking?
No, 6051 Laurel Hall Dr Apt 4 does not offer parking.
Does 6051 Laurel Hall Dr Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6051 Laurel Hall Dr Apt 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6051 Laurel Hall Dr Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 6051 Laurel Hall Dr Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 6051 Laurel Hall Dr Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 6051 Laurel Hall Dr Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 6051 Laurel Hall Dr Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6051 Laurel Hall Dr Apt 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
