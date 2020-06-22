All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6050 East Southern Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6050 East Southern Avenue

6050 East Southern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6050 East Southern Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Southeast Indianapolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,834 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl, tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6050 East Southern Avenue have any available units?
6050 East Southern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6050 East Southern Avenue have?
Some of 6050 East Southern Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6050 East Southern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6050 East Southern Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6050 East Southern Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6050 East Southern Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6050 East Southern Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6050 East Southern Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6050 East Southern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6050 East Southern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6050 East Southern Avenue have a pool?
No, 6050 East Southern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6050 East Southern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6050 East Southern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6050 East Southern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6050 East Southern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
