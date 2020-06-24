Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6049 RUSKIN PL W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6049 RUSKIN PL W
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6049 RUSKIN PL W
6049 Ruskin Place West
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
North High School
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
6049 Ruskin Place West, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
West side - 3 BR ranch - Three bedroom, one story home with over 1000 square feet on Indy's West Side.
Wayne Twp. School system is IPS. Gas heat, AC. Stove, and microwave provided.
(RLNE2490408)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6049 RUSKIN PL W have any available units?
6049 RUSKIN PL W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6049 RUSKIN PL W have?
Some of 6049 RUSKIN PL W's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6049 RUSKIN PL W currently offering any rent specials?
6049 RUSKIN PL W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6049 RUSKIN PL W pet-friendly?
No, 6049 RUSKIN PL W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6049 RUSKIN PL W offer parking?
No, 6049 RUSKIN PL W does not offer parking.
Does 6049 RUSKIN PL W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6049 RUSKIN PL W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6049 RUSKIN PL W have a pool?
No, 6049 RUSKIN PL W does not have a pool.
Does 6049 RUSKIN PL W have accessible units?
No, 6049 RUSKIN PL W does not have accessible units.
Does 6049 RUSKIN PL W have units with dishwashers?
No, 6049 RUSKIN PL W does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College