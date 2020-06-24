All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

6049 Ruskin Place West · No Longer Available
Location

6049 Ruskin Place West, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
West side - 3 BR ranch - Three bedroom, one story home with over 1000 square feet on Indy's West Side.
Wayne Twp. School system is IPS. Gas heat, AC. Stove, and microwave provided.

(RLNE2490408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6049 RUSKIN PL W have any available units?
6049 RUSKIN PL W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6049 RUSKIN PL W have?
Some of 6049 RUSKIN PL W's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6049 RUSKIN PL W currently offering any rent specials?
6049 RUSKIN PL W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6049 RUSKIN PL W pet-friendly?
No, 6049 RUSKIN PL W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6049 RUSKIN PL W offer parking?
No, 6049 RUSKIN PL W does not offer parking.
Does 6049 RUSKIN PL W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6049 RUSKIN PL W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6049 RUSKIN PL W have a pool?
No, 6049 RUSKIN PL W does not have a pool.
Does 6049 RUSKIN PL W have accessible units?
No, 6049 RUSKIN PL W does not have accessible units.
Does 6049 RUSKIN PL W have units with dishwashers?
No, 6049 RUSKIN PL W does not have units with dishwashers.
