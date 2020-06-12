All apartments in Indianapolis
6045 North Alton Avenue

6045 North Alton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6045 North Alton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to April 15th and receive $500 off June Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. May 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1503 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6045 North Alton Avenue have any available units?
6045 North Alton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6045 North Alton Avenue have?
Some of 6045 North Alton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6045 North Alton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6045 North Alton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6045 North Alton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6045 North Alton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6045 North Alton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6045 North Alton Avenue offers parking.
Does 6045 North Alton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6045 North Alton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6045 North Alton Avenue have a pool?
No, 6045 North Alton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6045 North Alton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6045 North Alton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6045 North Alton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6045 North Alton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
