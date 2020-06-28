All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 8 2020 at 6:17 PM

604 North Oakland Avenue

Location

604 North Oakland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A coveted rental home in a convenient location near amenities! Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Wood flooring,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 North Oakland Avenue have any available units?
604 North Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 604 North Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
604 North Oakland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 North Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 North Oakland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 604 North Oakland Avenue offer parking?
No, 604 North Oakland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 604 North Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 North Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 North Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 604 North Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 604 North Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 604 North Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 604 North Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 North Oakland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 North Oakland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 North Oakland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

