Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:00 PM

604 North Moreland Avenue

604 North Moreland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

604 North Moreland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Large 1 bedroom 1 bath home ready for its new tenant. There have been lots of updates to the home, modern kitchen and bath to make you feel right at home. Moreland Ave gives you easy access to all schools and shopping you will need. This is a great home, that is super clean and move-in ready. The entire development is being renovated and is an amazing community, boasting 24 security camera monitoring, and all units have had total makeovers. Units include stove, refrigerator, microwave. Section 8 and all other housing assistance is welcome. You don't want to miss out on this incredible opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 North Moreland Avenue have any available units?
604 North Moreland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 North Moreland Avenue have?
Some of 604 North Moreland Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 North Moreland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
604 North Moreland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 North Moreland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 604 North Moreland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 604 North Moreland Avenue offer parking?
No, 604 North Moreland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 604 North Moreland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 North Moreland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 North Moreland Avenue have a pool?
No, 604 North Moreland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 604 North Moreland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 604 North Moreland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 604 North Moreland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 North Moreland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

