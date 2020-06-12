6037 Dickson Rd Apt 3

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning range oven refrigerator

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP: N Arlington & 46th St.



Apartment Building has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms

Living Room



Other Features include: Eat-in-Kitchen, Washer/ Dryer hook-up



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required



PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy



UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater



Tenant pays: All Utilities except for Water



**owner pays for water**



CONTACT:

For more information

