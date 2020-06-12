All apartments in Indianapolis
6037 Dickson Rd Apt 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6037 Dickson Rd Apt 3

6037 Dickson Road · No Longer Available
Location

6037 Dickson Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP: N Arlington & 46th St.

Apartment Building has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms
Living Room

Other Features include: Eat-in-Kitchen, Washer/ Dryer hook-up

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant pays: All Utilities except for Water

**owner pays for water**

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6037 Dickson Rd Apt 3 have any available units?
6037 Dickson Rd Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6037 Dickson Rd Apt 3 have?
Some of 6037 Dickson Rd Apt 3's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6037 Dickson Rd Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
6037 Dickson Rd Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6037 Dickson Rd Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6037 Dickson Rd Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 6037 Dickson Rd Apt 3 offer parking?
No, 6037 Dickson Rd Apt 3 does not offer parking.
Does 6037 Dickson Rd Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6037 Dickson Rd Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6037 Dickson Rd Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 6037 Dickson Rd Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 6037 Dickson Rd Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 6037 Dickson Rd Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6037 Dickson Rd Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6037 Dickson Rd Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
