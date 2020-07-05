Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6036 East 25th Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6036 East 25th Street
6036 East 25th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
6036 East 25th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST/WARREN TOWNSHIP
Beautiful perfect home for your family! 4 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 2 Car garage. Newly remodeled with fresh paint and new floors. Must see! Call today for details!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6036 East 25th Street have any available units?
6036 East 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 6036 East 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6036 East 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6036 East 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6036 East 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6036 East 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6036 East 25th Street offers parking.
Does 6036 East 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6036 East 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6036 East 25th Street have a pool?
No, 6036 East 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6036 East 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 6036 East 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6036 East 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6036 East 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6036 East 25th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6036 East 25th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
