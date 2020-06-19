All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6034 Buell Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6034 Buell Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

6034 Buell Lane

6034 Buell Lane · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6034 Buell Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6034 Buell Lane Indianapolis IN · Avail. now

$1,439

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,132 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5742754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6034 Buell Lane have any available units?
6034 Buell Lane has a unit available for $1,439 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6034 Buell Lane have?
Some of 6034 Buell Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6034 Buell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6034 Buell Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6034 Buell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6034 Buell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6034 Buell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6034 Buell Lane does offer parking.
Does 6034 Buell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6034 Buell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6034 Buell Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6034 Buell Lane has a pool.
Does 6034 Buell Lane have accessible units?
No, 6034 Buell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6034 Buell Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6034 Buell Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6034 Buell Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity