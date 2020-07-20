Rent Calculator
6033 ENGLISH AVE
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:43 AM
6033 ENGLISH AVE
6033 English Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
6033 English Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
BELOW MARKET RENT! Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6033 ENGLISH AVE have any available units?
6033 ENGLISH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 6033 ENGLISH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6033 ENGLISH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6033 ENGLISH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 6033 ENGLISH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6033 ENGLISH AVE offer parking?
No, 6033 ENGLISH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 6033 ENGLISH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6033 ENGLISH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6033 ENGLISH AVE have a pool?
No, 6033 ENGLISH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6033 ENGLISH AVE have accessible units?
No, 6033 ENGLISH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6033 ENGLISH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6033 ENGLISH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6033 ENGLISH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6033 ENGLISH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
