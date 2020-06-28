All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
601 Woods Crossing Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

601 Woods Crossing Drive

601 Woods Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

601 Woods Crossing Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Irvington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive $500 Off First Full Months Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,490 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, September 30, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 16 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lea

(RLNE5123817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Woods Crossing Drive have any available units?
601 Woods Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Woods Crossing Drive have?
Some of 601 Woods Crossing Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Woods Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
601 Woods Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Woods Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Woods Crossing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 601 Woods Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 601 Woods Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 601 Woods Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Woods Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Woods Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 601 Woods Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 601 Woods Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 601 Woods Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Woods Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Woods Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.
