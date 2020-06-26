All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6009 Tammin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6009 Tammin Drive
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

6009 Tammin Drive

6009 Tammin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
North High School
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6009 Tammin Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive $500 Off First Full Months Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3.0 bathrooms, and approximately 2,682 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security

(RLNE4919926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 Tammin Drive have any available units?
6009 Tammin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6009 Tammin Drive have?
Some of 6009 Tammin Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 Tammin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6009 Tammin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 Tammin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6009 Tammin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6009 Tammin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6009 Tammin Drive offers parking.
Does 6009 Tammin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 Tammin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 Tammin Drive have a pool?
No, 6009 Tammin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6009 Tammin Drive have accessible units?
No, 6009 Tammin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 Tammin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6009 Tammin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College