Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6 Philip Court

6 Philip Court · No Longer Available
Location

6 Philip Court, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

patio / balcony
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Philip Court have any available units?
6 Philip Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6 Philip Court currently offering any rent specials?
6 Philip Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Philip Court pet-friendly?
No, 6 Philip Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6 Philip Court offer parking?
No, 6 Philip Court does not offer parking.
Does 6 Philip Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Philip Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Philip Court have a pool?
No, 6 Philip Court does not have a pool.
Does 6 Philip Court have accessible units?
No, 6 Philip Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Philip Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Philip Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Philip Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Philip Court does not have units with air conditioning.
