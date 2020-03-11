All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5942 Portillo Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5942 Portillo Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5942 Portillo Place

5942 Portillo Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5942 Portillo Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5942 Portillo Place have any available units?
5942 Portillo Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5942 Portillo Place currently offering any rent specials?
5942 Portillo Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5942 Portillo Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5942 Portillo Place is pet friendly.
Does 5942 Portillo Place offer parking?
No, 5942 Portillo Place does not offer parking.
Does 5942 Portillo Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5942 Portillo Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5942 Portillo Place have a pool?
No, 5942 Portillo Place does not have a pool.
Does 5942 Portillo Place have accessible units?
No, 5942 Portillo Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5942 Portillo Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5942 Portillo Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5942 Portillo Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5942 Portillo Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College