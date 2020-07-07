All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
5936 Beechwood Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:36 AM

5936 Beechwood Ave

5936 East Beechwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5936 East Beechwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a cozy 3 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. *50% security deposit for qualified applicants!*

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: No.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5936 Beechwood Ave have any available units?
5936 Beechwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5936 Beechwood Ave have?
Some of 5936 Beechwood Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5936 Beechwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5936 Beechwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5936 Beechwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5936 Beechwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5936 Beechwood Ave offer parking?
No, 5936 Beechwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5936 Beechwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5936 Beechwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5936 Beechwood Ave have a pool?
No, 5936 Beechwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5936 Beechwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 5936 Beechwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5936 Beechwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5936 Beechwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

