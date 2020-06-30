Rent Calculator
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:35 AM
1 of 6
5935 Kopetsky Drive
5935 Kopetsky Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5935 Kopetsky Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southdale
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2700 SQUARE FOOT OFFICE/WAREHOUSE SPACE (FLEX SPACE) Dock with power door. (1) restroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5935 Kopetsky Drive have any available units?
5935 Kopetsky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5935 Kopetsky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5935 Kopetsky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5935 Kopetsky Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5935 Kopetsky Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5935 Kopetsky Drive offer parking?
No, 5935 Kopetsky Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5935 Kopetsky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5935 Kopetsky Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5935 Kopetsky Drive have a pool?
No, 5935 Kopetsky Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5935 Kopetsky Drive have accessible units?
No, 5935 Kopetsky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5935 Kopetsky Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5935 Kopetsky Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5935 Kopetsky Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5935 Kopetsky Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
