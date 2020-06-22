All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5925 Westhaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5925 Westhaven Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

5925 Westhaven Drive

5925 Westhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
North High School
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5925 Westhaven Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before December 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This is a lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Indianapolis, IN! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and has an abundance of cabinet space! The home has plenty natural lighting and also comes with a large back deck perfect for sitting out and watching the leaves turn! Make this house your home today!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5925 Westhaven Drive have any available units?
5925 Westhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5925 Westhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5925 Westhaven Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 Westhaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5925 Westhaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5925 Westhaven Drive offer parking?
No, 5925 Westhaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5925 Westhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5925 Westhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 Westhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 5925 Westhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5925 Westhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 5925 Westhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 Westhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5925 Westhaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5925 Westhaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5925 Westhaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College