Last updated December 17 2019 at 12:06 AM
5925 Getz Lane
5925 Getz Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
5925 Getz Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PIKE TOWNSHIP
Beautiful family home. 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom 1 Car garage. Fenced in back yard and spacious kitchen and living room. Call today to schedule showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5925 Getz Lane have any available units?
5925 Getz Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5925 Getz Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5925 Getz Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 Getz Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5925 Getz Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5925 Getz Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5925 Getz Lane offers parking.
Does 5925 Getz Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5925 Getz Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 Getz Lane have a pool?
No, 5925 Getz Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5925 Getz Lane have accessible units?
No, 5925 Getz Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 Getz Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5925 Getz Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5925 Getz Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5925 Getz Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
