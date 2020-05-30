5925 E 24th St

Amenities
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath East Indianapolis
$650
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 816 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Baths
Lease Duration: 2 Years (See Details Below)
Deposit: $650
Laundry: Hookups Available
Property Type: Duplex
DESCRIPTION
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, monitored alarm system, central air,
fenced in back yard laundry hook off kitchen,laminate floor and ceramic updated.parking in rear, freshly painted.
RENTAL FEATURES
- Living room
- Range / Oven
- Refrigerator
- Heat: forced air
- Central A/C
- Cable-ready
- laminate floor
- Tile floor
- Security system
- Near transportation
- On-street parking
LEASE TERMS
Residents responsible for all utilities.
Contact info:
DGS Property Management
(317) 366-7835