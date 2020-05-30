All apartments in Indianapolis
5925 E 24th St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

5925 E 24th St

5925 E 24th St · (317) 366-7835
Location

5925 E 24th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
alarm system
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath East Indianapolis

$650

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 816 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Baths
Lease Duration: 2 Years (See Details Below)
Deposit: $650
Laundry: Hookups Available
Property Type: Duplex

DESCRIPTION

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, monitored alarm system, central air,
fenced in back yard laundry hook off kitchen,laminate floor and ceramic updated.parking in rear, freshly painted.

RENTAL FEATURES

- Living room
- Range / Oven
- Refrigerator
- Heat: forced air
- Central A/C
- Cable-ready
- laminate floor
- Tile floor
- Security system
- Near transportation
- On-street parking

LEASE TERMS

Residents responsible for all utilities.

Contact info:
DGS Property Management
(317) 366-7835

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5925 E 24th St have any available units?
5925 E 24th St has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5925 E 24th St have?
Some of 5925 E 24th St's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5925 E 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
5925 E 24th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 E 24th St pet-friendly?
No, 5925 E 24th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5925 E 24th St offer parking?
Yes, 5925 E 24th St does offer parking.
Does 5925 E 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5925 E 24th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 E 24th St have a pool?
No, 5925 E 24th St does not have a pool.
Does 5925 E 24th St have accessible units?
No, 5925 E 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 E 24th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5925 E 24th St does not have units with dishwashers.
