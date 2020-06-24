5920 Westhaven Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.This beautiful tri-level 3 bedroom 1 bath home has newer fixtures, carpet and vinyl throughout the home. It has newly updated bright bathrooms and plenty of storage throughout the home. It includes a fenced in yard with deck and storage barn. Don't delay!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com Not currently accepting Section 8Online applications:1) Find address for which you are applying2) Click Apply Now3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.