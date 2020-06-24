All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 19 2019

5920 Westhaven Drive

5920 Westhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5920 Westhaven Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.This beautiful tri-level 3 bedroom 1 bath home has newer fixtures, carpet and vinyl throughout the home. It has newly updated bright bathrooms and plenty of storage throughout the home. It includes a fenced in yard with deck and storage barn. Don't delay!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com Not currently accepting Section 8Online applications:1) Find address for which you are applying2) Click Apply Now3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 Westhaven Drive have any available units?
5920 Westhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5920 Westhaven Drive have?
Some of 5920 Westhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 Westhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5920 Westhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 Westhaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5920 Westhaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5920 Westhaven Drive offer parking?
No, 5920 Westhaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5920 Westhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5920 Westhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 Westhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 5920 Westhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5920 Westhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 5920 Westhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 Westhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5920 Westhaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

