Last updated May 20 2019 at 2:54 PM

5916 Ann Marie Way

5916 Ann Marie Way · No Longer Available
Location

5916 Ann Marie Way, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom 2 bath is the ranch style you have been waiting on us to list!! The bedrooms are spacious! The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, the living room has a decorative corner fireplace accent that will go perfect with your choice of furnishings! The kitchen has all the space needed for the cook of the home. Did I mention that this home has an attached 2 car garage! This is Indiana!! We can get all 4 seasons in the same week. Having an attached car garage is such an added bonus! To top it off...this home has a large fenced in backyard!!! Don't delay!! This home will not last long!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5916 Ann Marie Way have any available units?
5916 Ann Marie Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5916 Ann Marie Way currently offering any rent specials?
5916 Ann Marie Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5916 Ann Marie Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5916 Ann Marie Way is pet friendly.
Does 5916 Ann Marie Way offer parking?
Yes, 5916 Ann Marie Way offers parking.
Does 5916 Ann Marie Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5916 Ann Marie Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5916 Ann Marie Way have a pool?
No, 5916 Ann Marie Way does not have a pool.
Does 5916 Ann Marie Way have accessible units?
No, 5916 Ann Marie Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5916 Ann Marie Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5916 Ann Marie Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5916 Ann Marie Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5916 Ann Marie Way does not have units with air conditioning.
