5914 East Washington Street

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

A coveted rental home in Irvington! Your next home includes:



Desirable apartment in the Irvington area! Freshly painted and newly upgraded fixtures, kitchen and bathroom! You'll enjoy the modern feel of this historic building! Includes access to the laundry area in the basement.



Private parking in the back of the building for current and prospective residents. Access the rear parking area via E New York St.



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.