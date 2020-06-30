All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5914 East Washington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5914 East Washington Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 6:27 PM

5914 East Washington Street

5914 East Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5914 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
A coveted rental home in Irvington! Your next home includes:

Desirable apartment in the Irvington area! Freshly painted and newly upgraded fixtures, kitchen and bathroom! You'll enjoy the modern feel of this historic building! Includes access to the laundry area in the basement.

Private parking in the back of the building for current and prospective residents. Access the rear parking area via E New York St.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Wood flooring,Freshly Painted,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5914 East Washington Street have any available units?
5914 East Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5914 East Washington Street have?
Some of 5914 East Washington Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5914 East Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
5914 East Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5914 East Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5914 East Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 5914 East Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 5914 East Washington Street offers parking.
Does 5914 East Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5914 East Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5914 East Washington Street have a pool?
No, 5914 East Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 5914 East Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 5914 East Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5914 East Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5914 East Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College