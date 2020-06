Amenities

WEST/NORTH WEST SIDE - UPDATED 4BR AVAILABLE NOW! Open and updated, like new home! This sprawling ranch has been renovated like new and includes wood look flooring, mini-blinds throughout, fresh two-toned paint and more. Kitchen and baths updated. Bedrooms include new, neutral carpeting. Newly built front deck/porch. Fresh landscaping. Storage shed in backyard. Professionally Managed.