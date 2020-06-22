5908 Streamwood Ln

5908 Streamwood Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46237 South Franklin
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Needle in Rental Haystack! - Stylish condo with soaring vaulted ceilings in great room. Built-in microwave & breakfast bar in kitchen area. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Full bath in master bedroom & w/i closet. (2) person whirlpool tub in main bath to soothe those tired bones. Sip coffee on your patio that overlooks a nice pond. A great place to call home. Take a tour today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
