Indianapolis, IN
5908 Streamwood Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5908 Streamwood Ln

5908 Streamwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5908 Streamwood Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Needle in Rental Haystack! - Stylish condo with soaring vaulted ceilings in great room. Built-in microwave & breakfast bar in kitchen area. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Full bath in master bedroom & w/i closet. (2) person whirlpool tub in main bath to soothe those tired bones. Sip coffee on your patio that overlooks a nice pond. A great place to call home. Take a tour today!

(RLNE4563624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5908 Streamwood Ln have any available units?
5908 Streamwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5908 Streamwood Ln have?
Some of 5908 Streamwood Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5908 Streamwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5908 Streamwood Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5908 Streamwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5908 Streamwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5908 Streamwood Ln offer parking?
No, 5908 Streamwood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5908 Streamwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5908 Streamwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5908 Streamwood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 5908 Streamwood Ln has a pool.
Does 5908 Streamwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 5908 Streamwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5908 Streamwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5908 Streamwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
