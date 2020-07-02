All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5904 Mosaic Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5904 Mosaic Place
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:06 AM

5904 Mosaic Place

5904 Mosaic Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5904 Mosaic Place, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Newton

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Home in Decatur Township Features Extra Den
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,441 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This re

(RLNE5663153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 Mosaic Place have any available units?
5904 Mosaic Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5904 Mosaic Place have?
Some of 5904 Mosaic Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 Mosaic Place currently offering any rent specials?
5904 Mosaic Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 Mosaic Place pet-friendly?
No, 5904 Mosaic Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5904 Mosaic Place offer parking?
Yes, 5904 Mosaic Place offers parking.
Does 5904 Mosaic Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5904 Mosaic Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 Mosaic Place have a pool?
Yes, 5904 Mosaic Place has a pool.
Does 5904 Mosaic Place have accessible units?
No, 5904 Mosaic Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 Mosaic Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5904 Mosaic Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College