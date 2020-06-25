Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5901 W Price Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5901 W Price Lane
5901 Price Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5901 Price Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely rehabbed 3 bed 1 bath located on the Westside of Indy - Register at rently.com to schedule a showing of this completely rehabbed 3 bed 1 bath home located on Indy's Westside.
(RLNE5806336)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5901 W Price Lane have any available units?
5901 W Price Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5901 W Price Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5901 W Price Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 W Price Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5901 W Price Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5901 W Price Lane offer parking?
No, 5901 W Price Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5901 W Price Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 W Price Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 W Price Lane have a pool?
No, 5901 W Price Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5901 W Price Lane have accessible units?
No, 5901 W Price Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 W Price Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5901 W Price Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5901 W Price Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5901 W Price Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
