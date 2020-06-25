All apartments in Indianapolis
5901 W Price Lane

5901 Price Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5901 Price Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely rehabbed 3 bed 1 bath located on the Westside of Indy - Register at rently.com to schedule a showing of this completely rehabbed 3 bed 1 bath home located on Indy's Westside.

(RLNE5806336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 W Price Lane have any available units?
5901 W Price Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5901 W Price Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5901 W Price Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 W Price Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5901 W Price Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5901 W Price Lane offer parking?
No, 5901 W Price Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5901 W Price Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 W Price Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 W Price Lane have a pool?
No, 5901 W Price Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5901 W Price Lane have accessible units?
No, 5901 W Price Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 W Price Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5901 W Price Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5901 W Price Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5901 W Price Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

