59 Port Sylvia Dr D
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

59 Port Sylvia Dr D

59 Port Sylvia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

59 Port Sylvia Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Garden City

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Unit D Available 03/15/19 Apartment westside Indianapolis - Property Id: 103855

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103855
Property Id 103855

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4751759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Port Sylvia Dr D have any available units?
59 Port Sylvia Dr D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 Port Sylvia Dr D have?
Some of 59 Port Sylvia Dr D's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Port Sylvia Dr D currently offering any rent specials?
59 Port Sylvia Dr D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Port Sylvia Dr D pet-friendly?
No, 59 Port Sylvia Dr D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 59 Port Sylvia Dr D offer parking?
No, 59 Port Sylvia Dr D does not offer parking.
Does 59 Port Sylvia Dr D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Port Sylvia Dr D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Port Sylvia Dr D have a pool?
No, 59 Port Sylvia Dr D does not have a pool.
Does 59 Port Sylvia Dr D have accessible units?
No, 59 Port Sylvia Dr D does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Port Sylvia Dr D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Port Sylvia Dr D has units with dishwashers.
