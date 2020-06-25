Rent Calculator
Last updated June 10 2019 at 11:13 PM
59 N. Routiers Avenue
59 North Routiers Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
59 North Routiers Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1 CAR GARAGE
Home offers all hardwood floors and new carpet!! Also includes a basement and a large living area. Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 59 N. Routiers Avenue have any available units?
59 N. Routiers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 59 N. Routiers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
59 N. Routiers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 N. Routiers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 59 N. Routiers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 59 N. Routiers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 59 N. Routiers Avenue offers parking.
Does 59 N. Routiers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 N. Routiers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 N. Routiers Avenue have a pool?
No, 59 N. Routiers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 59 N. Routiers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 59 N. Routiers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 59 N. Routiers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 N. Routiers Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 N. Routiers Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 N. Routiers Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
