Last updated May 31 2019 at 8:53 PM

5894 Antoneli Drive

5894 Antoneli Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5894 Antoneli Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom 2 bath is a must see!! You said you needed space...said you had to have a 2 car attached garage, said the home you choose must have a deck for your patio furniture...we heard you! This home will meet all of your needs. Don't take my word for it. Stop by and look at it toady!! THIS IS A NEW LISTING AND WON'T LAST LONG!!!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5894 Antoneli Drive have any available units?
5894 Antoneli Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5894 Antoneli Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5894 Antoneli Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5894 Antoneli Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5894 Antoneli Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5894 Antoneli Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5894 Antoneli Drive offers parking.
Does 5894 Antoneli Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5894 Antoneli Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5894 Antoneli Drive have a pool?
No, 5894 Antoneli Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5894 Antoneli Drive have accessible units?
No, 5894 Antoneli Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5894 Antoneli Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5894 Antoneli Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5894 Antoneli Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5894 Antoneli Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
