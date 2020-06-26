5894 Antoneli Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This 3 bedroom 2 bath is a must see!! You said you needed space...said you had to have a 2 car attached garage, said the home you choose must have a deck for your patio furniture...we heard you! This home will meet all of your needs. Don't take my word for it. Stop by and look at it toady!! THIS IS A NEW LISTING AND WON'T LAST LONG!!!



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.