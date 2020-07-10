Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
5852 Emmert Way
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5852 Emmert Way
5852 Emmert Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
5852 Emmert Way, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1,378 square feet of living space.
(RLNE5809749)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5852 Emmert Way have any available units?
5852 Emmert Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5852 Emmert Way have?
Some of 5852 Emmert Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5852 Emmert Way currently offering any rent specials?
5852 Emmert Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5852 Emmert Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5852 Emmert Way is pet friendly.
Does 5852 Emmert Way offer parking?
Yes, 5852 Emmert Way offers parking.
Does 5852 Emmert Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5852 Emmert Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5852 Emmert Way have a pool?
No, 5852 Emmert Way does not have a pool.
Does 5852 Emmert Way have accessible units?
No, 5852 Emmert Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5852 Emmert Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5852 Emmert Way does not have units with dishwashers.
