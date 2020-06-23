All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5832 PETERSBURG PKWY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5832 PETERSBURG PKWY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5832 PETERSBURG PKWY

5832 Petersburg Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5832 Petersburg Parkway, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
Pike Twp 3 BR - Three bedroom ranch in Liberty Creek North in Pike Township near 56th and Lafayette Road. Easy interstate access. Gas heat. Fireplace. Stove and dishwasher provided. Unfinished basement.

(RLNE2473616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5832 PETERSBURG PKWY have any available units?
5832 PETERSBURG PKWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5832 PETERSBURG PKWY have?
Some of 5832 PETERSBURG PKWY's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5832 PETERSBURG PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
5832 PETERSBURG PKWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5832 PETERSBURG PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 5832 PETERSBURG PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5832 PETERSBURG PKWY offer parking?
No, 5832 PETERSBURG PKWY does not offer parking.
Does 5832 PETERSBURG PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5832 PETERSBURG PKWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5832 PETERSBURG PKWY have a pool?
No, 5832 PETERSBURG PKWY does not have a pool.
Does 5832 PETERSBURG PKWY have accessible units?
No, 5832 PETERSBURG PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 5832 PETERSBURG PKWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5832 PETERSBURG PKWY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College