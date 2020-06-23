5832 PETERSBURG PKWY

5832 Petersburg Parkway, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Snacks - Guion Creek
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Pike Twp 3 BR - Three bedroom ranch in Liberty Creek North in Pike Township near 56th and Lafayette Road. Easy interstate access. Gas heat. Fireplace. Stove and dishwasher provided. Unfinished basement.
(RLNE2473616)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
