Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5830 Greenfield Avenue

5830 Greenfield Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5830 Greenfield Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $775
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5830 Greenfield Avenue have any available units?
5830 Greenfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5830 Greenfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5830 Greenfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5830 Greenfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5830 Greenfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5830 Greenfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 5830 Greenfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5830 Greenfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5830 Greenfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5830 Greenfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 5830 Greenfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5830 Greenfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5830 Greenfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5830 Greenfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5830 Greenfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5830 Greenfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5830 Greenfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

