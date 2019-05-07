Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5830 Greenfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5830 Greenfield Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5830 Greenfield Avenue
5830 Greenfield Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5830 Greenfield Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $775
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5830 Greenfield Avenue have any available units?
5830 Greenfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5830 Greenfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5830 Greenfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5830 Greenfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5830 Greenfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5830 Greenfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 5830 Greenfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5830 Greenfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5830 Greenfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5830 Greenfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 5830 Greenfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5830 Greenfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5830 Greenfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5830 Greenfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5830 Greenfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5830 Greenfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5830 Greenfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College