All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5829 Democracy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5829 Democracy Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

5829 Democracy Drive

5829 Democracy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5829 Democracy Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is in great condition with newer laminate flooring, paint, appliances, counter tops, HVAC, light fixtures and more. Located within minutes of I-465, Eagle Creek and shops. Home sits on a fenced, corner lot and features an open floor plan that will be great for entertaining. Your 2 car garage will keep snow off your cars or provide a lot of storage! Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit per pet and $25/month per pet.

NO SECTION 8.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,285, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 6/15/19

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5829 Democracy Drive have any available units?
5829 Democracy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5829 Democracy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5829 Democracy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5829 Democracy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5829 Democracy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5829 Democracy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5829 Democracy Drive offers parking.
Does 5829 Democracy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5829 Democracy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5829 Democracy Drive have a pool?
No, 5829 Democracy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5829 Democracy Drive have accessible units?
No, 5829 Democracy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5829 Democracy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5829 Democracy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5829 Democracy Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5829 Democracy Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College