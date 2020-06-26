5829 Democracy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is in great condition with newer laminate flooring, paint, appliances, counter tops, HVAC, light fixtures and more. Located within minutes of I-465, Eagle Creek and shops. Home sits on a fenced, corner lot and features an open floor plan that will be great for entertaining. Your 2 car garage will keep snow off your cars or provide a lot of storage! Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit per pet and $25/month per pet.



NO SECTION 8.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,285, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 6/15/19



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

