5829 Democracy Drive

Amenities
This home is in great condition with newer laminate flooring, paint, appliances, counter tops, HVAC, light fixtures and more. Located within minutes of I-465, Eagle Creek and shops. Home sits on a fenced, corner lot and features an open floor plan that will be great for entertaining. Your 2 car garage will keep snow off your cars or provide a lot of storage! Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit per pet and $25/month per pet.
NO SECTION 8.
Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,285, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 6/15/19
Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.