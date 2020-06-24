All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5819 Timber Lake Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5819 Timber Lake Way
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

5819 Timber Lake Way

5819 Timber Lake Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
I65-South Emerson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5819 Timber Lake Way, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Massive Home in Established Franklin Township
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,362 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a

(RLNE4851270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5819 Timber Lake Way have any available units?
5819 Timber Lake Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5819 Timber Lake Way have?
Some of 5819 Timber Lake Way's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5819 Timber Lake Way currently offering any rent specials?
5819 Timber Lake Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5819 Timber Lake Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5819 Timber Lake Way is pet friendly.
Does 5819 Timber Lake Way offer parking?
Yes, 5819 Timber Lake Way offers parking.
Does 5819 Timber Lake Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5819 Timber Lake Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5819 Timber Lake Way have a pool?
Yes, 5819 Timber Lake Way has a pool.
Does 5819 Timber Lake Way have accessible units?
No, 5819 Timber Lake Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5819 Timber Lake Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5819 Timber Lake Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College