A MUST SEE! This studio apartment located in the heart of downtown Irvington will not last long. Located right off of Washington Street, this studio is completely remodeled. Brand new appliances, walk in closet, and updated bathroom. Exposed ceiling gives this studio an industrial style while still being cozy. Come check out this apartment today it won't last long!!! Call 317-794-2064 to schedule a showing.