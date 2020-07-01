All apartments in Indianapolis
5808 Allendale Drive

5808 Allendale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5808 Allendale Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
WAYNE TOWNSHIP!

Perfect ranch home for your family! 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1 Car garage. Home with a fenced back yard, all new tile floor and carport. Great location and quiet neighborhood! Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 Allendale Drive have any available units?
5808 Allendale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5808 Allendale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Allendale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 Allendale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5808 Allendale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5808 Allendale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5808 Allendale Drive offers parking.
Does 5808 Allendale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5808 Allendale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 Allendale Drive have a pool?
No, 5808 Allendale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5808 Allendale Drive have accessible units?
No, 5808 Allendale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 Allendale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5808 Allendale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5808 Allendale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5808 Allendale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

