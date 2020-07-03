All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5765 E. 35th St.

5765 East 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5765 East 35th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Arlington Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available now! $700/month $700 deposit

$50 application fee per adult. No credit checks!!! No evictions in the last 3 years no severe felonies, 3x rent amount in income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5765 E. 35th St. have any available units?
5765 E. 35th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5765 E. 35th St. currently offering any rent specials?
5765 E. 35th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5765 E. 35th St. pet-friendly?
No, 5765 E. 35th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5765 E. 35th St. offer parking?
No, 5765 E. 35th St. does not offer parking.
Does 5765 E. 35th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5765 E. 35th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5765 E. 35th St. have a pool?
No, 5765 E. 35th St. does not have a pool.
Does 5765 E. 35th St. have accessible units?
No, 5765 E. 35th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5765 E. 35th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5765 E. 35th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5765 E. 35th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5765 E. 35th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

