Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5765 E. 35th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5765 E. 35th St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5765 E. 35th St.
5765 East 35th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Arlington Woods
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
5765 East 35th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Arlington Woods
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available now! $700/month $700 deposit
$50 application fee per adult. No credit checks!!! No evictions in the last 3 years no severe felonies, 3x rent amount in income.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5765 E. 35th St. have any available units?
5765 E. 35th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5765 E. 35th St. currently offering any rent specials?
5765 E. 35th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5765 E. 35th St. pet-friendly?
No, 5765 E. 35th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5765 E. 35th St. offer parking?
No, 5765 E. 35th St. does not offer parking.
Does 5765 E. 35th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5765 E. 35th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5765 E. 35th St. have a pool?
No, 5765 E. 35th St. does not have a pool.
Does 5765 E. 35th St. have accessible units?
No, 5765 E. 35th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5765 E. 35th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5765 E. 35th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5765 E. 35th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5765 E. 35th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College