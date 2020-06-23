Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5747 Pilgrim Drive.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
5747 Pilgrim Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Indianapolis
Snacks - Guion Creek
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location
5747 Pilgrim Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek
Amenities
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Indianapolis - Property Id: 83796
3 bedroom/2 bath. Liberty Creek Subdivision. 2 Car attached garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83796
Property Id 83796
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4474497)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5747 Pilgrim Drive have any available units?
5747 Pilgrim Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5747 Pilgrim Drive have?
Some of 5747 Pilgrim Drive's amenities include garage, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5747 Pilgrim Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5747 Pilgrim Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5747 Pilgrim Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5747 Pilgrim Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5747 Pilgrim Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5747 Pilgrim Drive does offer parking.
Does 5747 Pilgrim Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5747 Pilgrim Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5747 Pilgrim Drive have a pool?
No, 5747 Pilgrim Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5747 Pilgrim Drive have accessible units?
No, 5747 Pilgrim Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5747 Pilgrim Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5747 Pilgrim Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
