Indianapolis, IN
5747 Pilgrim Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5747 Pilgrim Drive

5747 Pilgrim Drive · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Snacks - Guion Creek
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

5747 Pilgrim Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Indianapolis - Property Id: 83796

3 bedroom/2 bath. Liberty Creek Subdivision. 2 Car attached garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83796
Property Id 83796

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4474497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5747 Pilgrim Drive have any available units?
5747 Pilgrim Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5747 Pilgrim Drive have?
Some of 5747 Pilgrim Drive's amenities include garage, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5747 Pilgrim Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5747 Pilgrim Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5747 Pilgrim Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5747 Pilgrim Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5747 Pilgrim Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5747 Pilgrim Drive does offer parking.
Does 5747 Pilgrim Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5747 Pilgrim Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5747 Pilgrim Drive have a pool?
No, 5747 Pilgrim Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5747 Pilgrim Drive have accessible units?
No, 5747 Pilgrim Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5747 Pilgrim Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5747 Pilgrim Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
