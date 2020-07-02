All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5746 Dollar Forge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5746 Dollar Forge Dr
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:45 AM

5746 Dollar Forge Dr

5746 Dollar Forge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Valley Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5746 Dollar Forge Court, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This is a 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home located in Decatur Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and new carpet! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Electric Furnace, Electric Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5746 Dollar Forge Dr have any available units?
5746 Dollar Forge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5746 Dollar Forge Dr have?
Some of 5746 Dollar Forge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5746 Dollar Forge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5746 Dollar Forge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5746 Dollar Forge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5746 Dollar Forge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5746 Dollar Forge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5746 Dollar Forge Dr offers parking.
Does 5746 Dollar Forge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5746 Dollar Forge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5746 Dollar Forge Dr have a pool?
No, 5746 Dollar Forge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5746 Dollar Forge Dr have accessible units?
No, 5746 Dollar Forge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5746 Dollar Forge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5746 Dollar Forge Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College