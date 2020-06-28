Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5736 EVANSTON Avenue
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:19 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5736 EVANSTON Avenue
5736 Evanston Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5736 Evanston Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chatard
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated home in Broadripple very quiet and private location, 3 bedrooms 2 baths wooded lot. Available Sept 1, 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5736 EVANSTON Avenue have any available units?
5736 EVANSTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5736 EVANSTON Avenue have?
Some of 5736 EVANSTON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5736 EVANSTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5736 EVANSTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5736 EVANSTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5736 EVANSTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5736 EVANSTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5736 EVANSTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 5736 EVANSTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5736 EVANSTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5736 EVANSTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 5736 EVANSTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5736 EVANSTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5736 EVANSTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5736 EVANSTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5736 EVANSTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
