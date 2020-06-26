Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5730 Liberty Creek
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:13 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5730 Liberty Creek
5730 Liberty Creek Drive West
·
No Longer Available
Location
5730 Liberty Creek Drive West, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5730 Liberty Creek have any available units?
5730 Liberty Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5730 Liberty Creek have?
Some of 5730 Liberty Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5730 Liberty Creek currently offering any rent specials?
5730 Liberty Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5730 Liberty Creek pet-friendly?
No, 5730 Liberty Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5730 Liberty Creek offer parking?
No, 5730 Liberty Creek does not offer parking.
Does 5730 Liberty Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5730 Liberty Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5730 Liberty Creek have a pool?
No, 5730 Liberty Creek does not have a pool.
Does 5730 Liberty Creek have accessible units?
No, 5730 Liberty Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 5730 Liberty Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5730 Liberty Creek has units with dishwashers.
