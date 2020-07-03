All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5722 Pilgrim Drive

5722 Pilgrim Drive · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Snacks - Guion Creek
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

5722 Pilgrim Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5722 Pilgrim Drive have any available units?
5722 Pilgrim Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5722 Pilgrim Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5722 Pilgrim Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 Pilgrim Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5722 Pilgrim Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5722 Pilgrim Drive offer parking?
No, 5722 Pilgrim Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5722 Pilgrim Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5722 Pilgrim Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 Pilgrim Drive have a pool?
No, 5722 Pilgrim Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5722 Pilgrim Drive have accessible units?
No, 5722 Pilgrim Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5722 Pilgrim Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5722 Pilgrim Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5722 Pilgrim Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5722 Pilgrim Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

