All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5722 McCloud Court South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5722 McCloud Court South
Last updated January 18 2020 at 6:17 AM

5722 McCloud Court South

5722 Mccloud Court South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5722 Mccloud Court South, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 1/31/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5722 McCloud Court South have any available units?
5722 McCloud Court South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5722 McCloud Court South currently offering any rent specials?
5722 McCloud Court South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 McCloud Court South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5722 McCloud Court South is pet friendly.
Does 5722 McCloud Court South offer parking?
Yes, 5722 McCloud Court South offers parking.
Does 5722 McCloud Court South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5722 McCloud Court South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 McCloud Court South have a pool?
Yes, 5722 McCloud Court South has a pool.
Does 5722 McCloud Court South have accessible units?
No, 5722 McCloud Court South does not have accessible units.
Does 5722 McCloud Court South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5722 McCloud Court South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5722 McCloud Court South have units with air conditioning?
No, 5722 McCloud Court South does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College