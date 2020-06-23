All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:23 PM

5721 Pilgrim Drive

5721 Pilgrim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5721 Pilgrim Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a 2 car attached garage, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and counter top space for the cook of the home. The rooms are spacious and the home has alot of closet space. It has a large backyard with a large deck perfect if you love being outdoors. Stop by today and make our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5721 Pilgrim Drive have any available units?
5721 Pilgrim Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5721 Pilgrim Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5721 Pilgrim Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5721 Pilgrim Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5721 Pilgrim Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5721 Pilgrim Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5721 Pilgrim Drive does offer parking.
Does 5721 Pilgrim Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5721 Pilgrim Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5721 Pilgrim Drive have a pool?
No, 5721 Pilgrim Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5721 Pilgrim Drive have accessible units?
No, 5721 Pilgrim Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5721 Pilgrim Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5721 Pilgrim Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5721 Pilgrim Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5721 Pilgrim Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
