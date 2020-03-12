5719 Prestonwood Ct.

Amenities

garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 B/R, 2 Bath Home w/ Fireplace!! - This home is a great find. Located just minutes from shopping, schools and I-465. It offers 3 bedroom and 2 full bath rooms. Vaulted Ceilings make this home feel spacious and airy. A Beautiful Ceramic Fireplace adorns the Great Room for those cozy winter nights. The home also offers a 2 Car Attached Garage to keep your vehicles out of the elements and leaves room for extra storage. Hurry and schedule your appointment today! This home will not last long. Call Mike today at 317-210-0018.



(RLNE2646305)