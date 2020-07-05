All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5709 Shimer Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5709 Shimer Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:13 PM

5709 Shimer Ave

5709 Shimer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5709 Shimer Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cde63a6002 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. We usually have 50 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 Shimer Ave have any available units?
5709 Shimer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5709 Shimer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5709 Shimer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 Shimer Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5709 Shimer Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5709 Shimer Ave offer parking?
No, 5709 Shimer Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5709 Shimer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5709 Shimer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 Shimer Ave have a pool?
No, 5709 Shimer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5709 Shimer Ave have accessible units?
No, 5709 Shimer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 Shimer Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5709 Shimer Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5709 Shimer Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5709 Shimer Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College