Indianapolis, IN
5709 Liberty Creek Drive West
Last updated March 25 2019 at 8:10 PM

5709 Liberty Creek Drive West

5709 Liberty Creek Drive West · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Snacks - Guion Creek
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

5709 Liberty Creek Drive West, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This Pike Township home is off of 56th & Lafayette Rd in popular Liberty Creek South. Home features large living room/dining room and a nice kitchen with all appliances. Large lower-level family room with a wood burning fireplace and 1/2 bath. Large fenced yard with a storage barn and firepit and a nice patio. Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 Liberty Creek Drive West have any available units?
5709 Liberty Creek Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5709 Liberty Creek Drive West have?
Some of 5709 Liberty Creek Drive West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5709 Liberty Creek Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
5709 Liberty Creek Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 Liberty Creek Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 5709 Liberty Creek Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 5709 Liberty Creek Drive West offer parking?
No, 5709 Liberty Creek Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 5709 Liberty Creek Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5709 Liberty Creek Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 Liberty Creek Drive West have a pool?
No, 5709 Liberty Creek Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 5709 Liberty Creek Drive West have accessible units?
No, 5709 Liberty Creek Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 Liberty Creek Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 5709 Liberty Creek Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
