5709 Liberty Creek Drive West, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Snacks - Guion Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **
This Pike Township home is off of 56th & Lafayette Rd in popular Liberty Creek South. Home features large living room/dining room and a nice kitchen with all appliances. Large lower-level family room with a wood burning fireplace and 1/2 bath. Large fenced yard with a storage barn and firepit and a nice patio. Pets Negotiable! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5709 Liberty Creek Drive West have any available units?
5709 Liberty Creek Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.