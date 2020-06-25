All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:35 AM

5702 Sage Ct

5702 Sage Court
Location

5702 Sage Court, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP: Arlington & Thompson

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

Living Room

Other Features include: Hard wood Floors, washer/dryer hook ups, Large back deck, 1 car garage, fireplace, shed

APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS:Thru March 31st, 2021

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: All Electric

Tenant Pays: Tenant pays all utilities

SECTION 8 - NO

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5702 Sage Ct have any available units?
5702 Sage Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5702 Sage Ct have?
Some of 5702 Sage Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5702 Sage Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5702 Sage Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5702 Sage Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5702 Sage Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5702 Sage Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5702 Sage Ct offers parking.
Does 5702 Sage Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5702 Sage Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5702 Sage Ct have a pool?
No, 5702 Sage Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5702 Sage Ct have accessible units?
No, 5702 Sage Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5702 Sage Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5702 Sage Ct has units with dishwashers.
